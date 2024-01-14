Unnao (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A woman and her sister-in-law were electrocuted when had got to take water from a pump here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Kila Bazar Gadha in Safipur area here the afternoon. Those killed have been identified as Neelam (28) and her sister-in-law Priyanshi (24), Circle Officer Rishikant Shukla said.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem.

