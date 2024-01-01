New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) As many as 25 motorcycles fitted with modified exhaust were impounded in southeast Delhi on New Year's Eve, officials said on Monday.

A senior police official said the action was taken as part of a special operation against those who violate rules by modifying the exhaust of their motorcycles.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

"Such modification is banned under the Motor Vehicles Act," the officer said.

Most of the violators were found near the Jamia Nagar area, police said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Meanwhile, Northeast district police detained 986 people for a few hours for various violations under the Delhi Police Act and arrested six for drinking in the open and creating nuisance on New Year's Eve.

A total of 215 vehicles were impounded and seven people were sent to judicial custody under Section 107/151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"I had a meeting with SHOs and several different directions were given to them. We had adopted total zero tolerance against triple riding and motorcycle stunts. On New Year's Eve, we impounded 215 motorcycles for violation of rules," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

He said the police personnel were on the road in two different shifts from 5 pm to 12 am and 12 am to 6 am.

On New Year's Eve, Delhi Traffic Police had deployed more than 2,500 personnel for smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to check drunk driving.

Central district police took out a march in Connaught Place.

"There are many bars and restaurants in Connaught Place and a large number of people visit the area for celebrations. A march by central police ensured there was no nuisance in the area," a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)