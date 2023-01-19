Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 19 (PTI) At least 25 persons were injured, six of them critically, in a road accident when a speeding bus in which they were travelling turned turtle in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Ganja chowk on the Cuttack-Chandbali state highway as the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, the police said.

The bus was heading towards Pattamundai from Chandabali, the police said.

The critically injured were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, while those who sustained minor injuries are undergoing treatment in the community health center at Rajkanika, said the inspector of Rajkanika police station, Bilwamangal Sethi.

