Firozabad (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Three people died when a private bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Firozabad district on Saturday morning, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Anivesh Kumar said that the bus going from Delhi to Jalaun collided with a truck loaded with tiles on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Nagla Khangar police station area, in which three people died on the spot.

He said that the injured passengers have been admitted to Saifai Medical College.

The CO said that one of the deceased has been identified as Vijendra Pappu and efforts are on to identify the other two. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

