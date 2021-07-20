New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) As many as 350 charging stations were functional as on July 6 in different cities for electric vehicles under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

These charging stations are in cities including Chandigarh (48), Delhi (94), Jaipur (49), Ranchi (29), and Agra (10).

Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said that under FAME India Scheme (Phase-I and II), since its implementation from April 2015, a total of 3.61 lakh electric vehicles were incentivised to the tune of about Rs 600 crore till July 9, 2021.

"Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, he said. HRS hrs

