Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI): Four impersonators were arrested here for writing the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) written test, police said on Sunday.

The test was held to recruit 2,420 Special Reserve Police constables and 252 bandsmen.

Also Read | Kerala Police Act: All You Need to Know About Amendments in The Legislation and Why Opposition is Against Them.

Two lakh men and women appeared for the examination across the state.

During the test, the invigilators spotted the four impersonators including a civil constable from Sringeri police station in the Chikkamagaluru district.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Pro Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India Next Week.

"The civil constable Nagappa Pavedappa Tukkannavar was arrested for appearing on behalf of Halappa Narayan Hallur. He had reported sick for duty since August 24," a police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)