Globally, the Vivo V20 series comprises the Vivo V20, V20 SE and the V20 Pro. However, the Indian market has received only two variants under the V20 series - V20 and V20 SE smartphones that are currently on sale. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the V20 Pro in India soon. Previously, the CEO of Vivo India hinted that the phone might hit our market by the end of this month. Vivo ‘OriginOS’ Android-Based Skin With New Features Announced at Annual Developer Conference.

According to a tipster via Twitter, the Chinese phone manufacturer might launch the 5G enabled Vivo V20 Pro in India on November 25. The smartphone made its debut in Thailand a couple of months ago. This rumoured date goes inline with the date goes inline previously hinted by Jerome Chen, CEO Vivo India. Interestingly, Vivo India has made any official announcement regarding the launch date yet.

Heard from a source that vivo "might" launch the vivo V20 Pro in India on November 25th. pic.twitter.com/ixaLO69pvZ — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) November 21, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the Vivo V20 Pro will get a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a tub-shaped notch housing two selfie cameras. Under the hood, there will be a Snapdragon 765G processor clubbed to an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, the phone will bear a triple rear camera module at the back. It will comprise a 64MP primary lens assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there will be a 44MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera.

Additional highlights of the Vivo V20 Pro will be 4000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging, stereo speakers, dual SIM support, in-display fingerprint scanner, Funtouch OS based on Android 10 OS. As far as the price is concerned, the Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 bracket. The phone is priced at THB 14,999 in the Thailand market.

