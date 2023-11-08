Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Four men of rival gangs have been arrested for pelting stones and opening fire at each other in the Shalimar garden area of the district, officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Shalimar Garden Suryabali Maurya said, "The gang members crossed the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and reached the Bengali colony of the Shalimar Garden on the intervening night of November 7 and 8."

"The groups opened fire at each other and also pelted stones. They are associated with Tony and Pinki gangs," the police officer said.

A police team that reached the spot seized two country-made rifles, 18 spent and three live cartridges, one knife and one baton.

The arrested accused told the police that a week ago one member of the Pinki gang was beaten by the Tony group. The next day, the Pinki group thrashed a member of the Tony gang. This led to an enmity which took a violent turn on the night of November 8, the ACP said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rafeek, Kaif, Rohit and Bijendra. Police have lodged an FIR against 50 unidentified miscreants under relevant sections of IPC and have initiated an investigation, the officer said.

