New Delhi, Sept 3 (PTI) Four more states -- Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Kerala -- have decided to supply fortified rice through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme on a pilot basis, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the country's 75th Independence Day on August 15, had announced that the fortified rice will be made available under every government programme by the year 2024. Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', seven are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

"From this month, four more states have joined for pilot implementation. They will implement in one district each," Pandey told reporters.

At present, about 7.59 lakh tonnes of fortified rice procured by the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is available for distribution through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme, he said.

Efforts are being made to boost the capacity of fortified rice kernels (FRK) of rice millers from present 60,000 tonnes. Additional, 30,000 tonnes capacity is will be added soon, he said.

The secretary further said even the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is working on framing quality standards for FRK manufacturing machines, which will help in maintaining the quality of fortified rice across the country.

