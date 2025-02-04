Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday detained five suspects allegedly involved in smuggling SIM cards to terrorists lodged in various jails in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Five individuals were detained for interrogation/questioning for their involvement in a criminal conspiracy hatched with anti-national elements aiming at procuring /transportation/ smuggling of SIM cards inside the Central Jail premises for its use by the jail inmates which include those involved in terrorism and Narco-terrorism," CIK said on a press release here.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

The CIK had earlier carried out searches inside the Central Jail premises and found that these suspects in connivance with some inmates have procured and transported SIM cards inside the jail for its use in variety of terror related activities, it said.

It said the role of vendors of different Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) who have issued these SIM cards is being ascertained and further arrests are expected.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The suspects, who were detained for questioning today, belong to the areas of Dawoodpora in Anantnag district, Qamarwari and Kursu Padhshahibagh in Srinagar district, Nathpora and Kaloosa in Bandipora district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)