Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): The Indian arm of Swedish luxury car maker Volvo said on Wednesday that 50 per cent of its vehicles would be battery operated by 2025 under its global vision plan and the first product 'XC40 Recharge' would be launched in the country later this year.

"We are planning to launch our electric car in India in the second half of the year.

It will be called the XC40 Recharge. It has already been in Europe and has been very successful (there)," Volvo Car India, Managing Director Charles Frump told PTI.

The company, he said, would focus on bringing the best electrical cars in the Indian market.

Frump said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was 'very very challenging' in the first half of 2020, but had come back on track after the festive season got underway last year

"I would say it was a tougher first half and a strong second half (for Volvo Cars India)", he said.

Speaking after inaugurating a 7,000 square foot showroom here, the company's 26th pan India sales and service facility, he said they would unveil the mid size luxury sedan X60 in the segment this year,

"We will launch the new X60, our mid size luxury sedan.

We have not been in the segment for a year or two and are happy to be back," he said.

Frump said they would be opening another showroom in Coimbatore in two months.

He said the dealership here would help the company reach out to the growing market and achieve their goal of providing safe and sustainable luxury mobility to customers in India.

"I am confident that Volvo Tamil Nadu will help us in achieving our objectives in the market", Frump said.

Volvo Tamil Nadu, dealer principal, B Prabhakaran said, "we are delighted to associate with a brand that is known for its distinguished luxury and world-class safety.

We are committed to provide our customers with best-in- class services and contribute to Volvo cars success in India", he said. PTI VIJ APR

