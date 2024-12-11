Barabanki (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs on Wednesday, police said.

Police recovered 600 grams of smack worth around Rs 60 lakh in the international market and cash of Rs 23.72 lakh from them, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Subham Pathak, Ashish, Dharmraj, Durgesh Rawat, Vinod and Jeet Bahadur, Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh said. During interrogation, Pathak confessed to his involvement in drugs smuggling.

Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 11, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)