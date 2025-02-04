Hebri (Karnataka), Feb 3 (PTI) The 64th edition of the Thingale Literature Fest will take place on March 8 in Thingale, a hamlet in Nadpalu village, Hebri taluk.

Established 64 years ago and inaugurated by the renowned Indian polymath and novelist, late Shivaram Karanth, the event continues to draw literary enthusiasts from nearby villages and towns.

Addressing the media on Monday, Thingale Prathistana President Vikramarjuna Hegde said this year's fest will be presided over by Raja Bahadur Khem Sawant Bhonsle from Sawantwadi.

The event will feature philanthropist Dr H S Shetty and Mumbai-based professor Vijay Patrepekar as chief guests.

Philosopher Veena Bannanje will deliver a lecture on the ‘Anubhava Mantapa,' while orator Srikanth Shetty Karkala will speak on ‘Sawantwadi in the Pages of History.'

Bannanje, who has been a regular contributor to the event, will give her 10th talk, continuing the legacy of her father, the late Bannanje Govindacharya, who delivered 44 talks at the fest during his lifetime.

Started by Thingale Ravindra Hegde, this literary festival has steadily gained prominence over the years, introducing literature to people of all ages in the region, Hegde said.

