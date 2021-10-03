Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 2 (PTI) Seven people allegedly involved in phishing activities have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | GATE 2022 Registration with Late Fee Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu Says 'Post or No Post, Will Stand by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi'.

Thirteen mobile phones, 19 SIM and five ATM cards, passbooks of various banks and a chequebook were seized from their possession, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad told reporters.

Acting on a tip-off, search operations were conducted in several villages under the Pathrol and Manoharpur police stations as well as Patharda outpost limits, he said.

The arrested persons are being interrogated, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

As many as 70 cybercriminals were arrested in the district in the last month, Prasad added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)