Patna, Jul 1 (PTI) State-owned NTPC has said its units in the eastern region - nine projects in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal - achieved the "highest-ever" quarterly power generation of over 13,580 MU of electricity in the April-June period of the 2021-22 fiscal.

"NTPC Eastern Region-1 units, including joint ventures and subsidiaries, generated 13,583.51 million units of electricity in the first quarter, up by 28.41 per cent (year- on-year)," the company said.

The growing power demand is a key indicator of India's economic recovery following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Praveen Saxena, Regional Executive Director (East- 1), told PTI.

"Energy consumption, especially of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to the overall demand in the economy," he added.

The Eastern Region-1 has an installed power generation capacity of 9,160 MW across nine projects in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, while 7,270 MW is under construction.

The units have also realised 100 per cent of the billed amount from discoms in the last financial year, the power giant said in a statement.

