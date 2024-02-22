New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Nine people from Punjab going for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar were stopped at Sarai Rohilla Railway station here on Thursday morning, police said.

Section 144 is imposed across the national capital due to which no gathering or demonstration is allowed, they said.

An official said they came from Punjab to stage a protest at the Jantar Mantar as part of the 'EVM Hatao Morcha' and old pension scheme.

The 'EVM Hatao Morcha' is a common platform of NGOs, the INDIA bloc parties, social organisations, intellectuals and citizens of the country, demanding a return to the ballot paper method.

They didn't have the permission to demonstrate Jantar Mantar on which they planned to go back to their native place, the official said.

However, a video surfaced on social media in which one of them claimed that they were detained by police and being taken to Sarai Rohilla Railway station.

Police, however, refuted the allegations.

