Indore, Jul 4 (PTI) Aadhar Housing Finance has launched its first all-women-operated branch in Indore, a senior company official said on Friday, marking a key initiative towards women's empowerment in the housing sector.

"This is the first among our nearly 600 branches across the country to be entirely managed by women," its managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand told reporters at the launch.

"We have initially appointed nine women staff members, ranging from the branch head to trainees," he added.

The company plans to open 12 more such branches across India during this financial year, all of which will be operated exclusively by women employees.

According to Anand, Aadhar Housing Finance currently has 46 branches in Madhya Pradesh. The company's assets under management (AUM) in the state currently stand at Rs 2,750 crore and are expected to rise around Rs 3,200 crore by the end of the current financial year.

*** MFIN elects Vineet Chattree as chairperson, Dibyajyoti Pattanaik as vice chair * New Delhi: MicroFinance Industry Network (MFIN) on Friday announced the appointment of Vineet Chattree as chairperson and Dibyajyoti Pattanaik as vice chairperson of the association.

MFIN is an association representing RBI-regulated entities, comprising of NBFC-MFI, banks, Small Finance Banks (SFBs), & NBFCs and a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognised Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO).

Chattree is currently serving as the MD at Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, while Pattanaik is director at Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd.

