New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) AAP and the BJP use polarisation for political gains while the Congress respects all communities without discrimination, former Union minister Salman Khurshid said on Monday.

A disturbing trend witnessed during the election campaigns being run by the two parties for the Delhi polls is the polarisation of communities and groups through the announcement of sops to gain political mileage, the senior Congress leader said at a press conference.

He asserted that the Congress maintained a consistent stance that it stood for and spoke for the welfare of all, and not any particular religious community.

"The Congress respects all without any discrimination. There are poor, the middle class, and rich among minorities, like in other communities, and the Congress does not play appeasement politics," Khurshid said.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has promised Rs 18,000 per month to pujaris and granthis if the party returns to power, he said. "Why make such a promise now as pujaris and granthis perform puja every day? Why were they denied such honorariums till now?"

Kejriwal misled Dalits with his Ambedkar scholarship scheme, announced in 2020. Dalit students were not sent abroad due to a funds shortage. Only Rs 25 lakh was distributed in scholarships but Rs 5 crore spent for its publicity, Khurshid alleged.

The national capital goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

