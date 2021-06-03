New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) ABB Power Products and Systems India on Thursday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru from May 28.

The company had closed the plant in Peenya, Benguluru, from May 10 onwards in view of the COVID-19 restrictions in place in Karnataka.

"...the operations at the manufacturing facility of the Company situated in Peenya, Bengaluru, Karnataka has resumed from May 28, 2021," it said in a BSE filing.

