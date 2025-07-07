New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Energy platform ACEN and UPC Renewables on Monday announced over 500 MW of clean energy projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The 420 MW solar farm is located in Rajasthan, while the 120 MW wind farm is situated in Karnataka, the companies said in a joint statement.

Slated for completion by early 2027, the projects are expected to generate a combined about 1,158 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 2,41,000 homes and avoid over 8,76,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Located in the high-irradiance Barmer region of Rajasthan, the solar farm is projected to produce 767 GWh annually. In Karnataka, the wind farm will harness strong monsoonal wind patterns and favourable terrain to deliver 391 GWh of renewable energy in a year.

Together, the projects will also create over 1,500 green jobs during the construction phase, contributing to local employment and economic development.

"Our enduring partnership with UPC Renewables has been instrumental in enabling disciplined capital deployment across high-potential markets like India," Patrice Clausse, ACEN International CEO and group chief investment officer, said.

Brian Caffyn, chairman and group CEO of renewable energy developer UPC Renewables, said: "Following the successful deployment of 630 MWp of solar capacity in India, this next phase further strengthens our trusted partnership with ACEN and the excellent team in India driving this vision forward."

