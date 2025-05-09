New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Friday said it has commissioned the first phase of the 300-MW of Acme Sikar Solar power project in Rajasthan, envisaging generation of 52.5 MW.

With the commissioning of the first phase, the operational capacity of the company will increase to 2,592.5 MW.

Strategically located in one of India's highest solar irradiation zones, it is poised to be an important contribution to India's renewable energy goals, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) has commissioned the first phase of ACME Sikar Solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The current commissioning of 52.5 MW is part of the 300 MW solar project to be fully commissioned in phases.

With this milestone, the company's total operational capacity has increased from 2,540 MW to 2,592.5 MW, it stated.

The ACME Sikar Solar power project is spread across 1,300 acres in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The clean energy harnessed through this project is pooled at inverter stations and stepped up for evacuation to Bikaner-II grid using a dedicated single circuit 220 kV transmission line, as per the statement.

Financed through PFC Ltd, this project is anticipated to generate approximately 780 million units of clean energy annually following its full commissioning, it said.

The power generated from the project will be sold on power exchanges on merchant basis and it shall be suitably allocated based on optimal commercial utilisation, it said.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

With this commissioning, the operational capacity of ACME Solar stands at 2,592.5 MW with another 4,377.5 MW at various stages of implementation.

