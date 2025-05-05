New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Adani Power has to receive around USD 900 million (around Rs 7,500 crore) from Bangladesh where the company supplies electricity from its Godda Power plant in Jharkhand, a company official said.

"As of now, the total billing we (Adani Power) have done so far is around USD 2,000 million. We have already received USD 1,207 million out of this and we have also billed LPS (late payment surcharge) of USD 136 million," the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dilip Jha said in an earnings call.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Panel Formation Likely by May End; What To Expect in Terms of Fitment Factor, Salary Hike?.

So, as of now, on gross basis including LPS, the company's outstanding is around USD 900 million, he said.

On company's capex plan, Jha said the company has planned Rs 13,307 crore towards expansion capex for FY26, up from Rs 8,000 crore already incurred in FY25.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of May 5 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

In FY26 capex includes expansion of Mahan phase 2 and 3, Raigarh phase-2, Raipur phase-2, Mirzapur, Kawai Phase-II, and Korba phase-2 and Korba phase-3.

Speaking further S B Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adani Power, said the company is supplying full power to Bangladesh and it has never stated that there was an issue of the level that would it have to stop the supply.

In the last quarter, the outstanding has gone down by around Rs 500 crore. So, the payment which the company is getting now is more than the monthly billing, he said in reply to a question if Adani Power has stopped supplying power to Bangladesh due to balance payment.

Lanco Amarkantak, where two units are under construction, are likely to get commissioned either by the end of this year or in first half of the next year, Khyalia added.

The 1,600 MW (2x800 MW) Godda Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Plant of (USCTPP) Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), a subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, is the largest thermal Independent Power Project (IPP) of Jharkhand.

It is the first thermal power plant exporting its entire power to the neighbouring country through a 130 km long, 400kV cross country double circuit transmission line, connected to the Bangladesh grid.

The first 800-MW unit of the plant was commissioned on April 6, 2023 and the second 800-MW unit of the plant was commissioned on June 26, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)