Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Goraknath temple here on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The special Guru Purnima rituals commenced at the temple premises at 5 am and concluded with an 'aarti'.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion, Adityanath emphasised the spiritual and cultural significance of the day.

Adityanath, who is also head of the Gorakshpeeth, performed special ceremonial worship of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, in accordance with the Nath Panth traditions, according to an official statement.

He also paid homage to his guru, late Mahant Avaidyanath, his grand-guru the late Mahant Digvijaynath, and other spiritual leaders of the Nath sect, expressing his deep gratitude for their guidance.

