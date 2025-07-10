Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

Kolkata, July 10: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, July 10, will be declared on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in shortly. If you're taking part in the speculative lottery and wondering where to check Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers, then you have come to the right place. It must be noted that Kolkata Fatafat results are announced eight times in a day. Lottery players can also find winning numbers of today's Kolkata FF game in the Kolkata FF Result Chart of July 10 provided below.

Wonder why Kolkata FF results are declared eight times? Well, Kolkata Fatafat results are announced after each round (bazi) are completed. A total of eight rounds or bazis are played in the Kolkata FF lottery game throughout the day. A fast-paced lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) demands lottery players to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in the Satta Matka-type lottery game. Stay tuned as LatestLY will keep updating the Kolkata FF results and winning number soon after the results are out. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for July 10, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

How Is Kolkata FF Lottery Played?

Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF or only "Fatafat", requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata FF participants can check Kolkata Fatafat results by visiting the portals mentioned above or viewing the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart which displayed winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kolkata FF results of each round or bazi are released at an interval of 90 minutes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The multiple bazis of Kolkata Fatafat provide lottery players several opportunities to win varying prizes with minimum investment. The timings of each Kolkata FF bazi from first to the eight round are displayed in the results chart above. That said, it is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide although betting and gambling strictly prohibited. We at LatestLY advise readers to not to participate in betting and gambling as they involve financial risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).