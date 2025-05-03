Prayagraj(UP), May 3 (PTI) An advocate suffered bullet injuries after he was shot by two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle here on Saturday, police said.

The incident is suspected to have occurred over a dispute on the lease of a pond for fish farming, they said.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said that the bike-borne assailants had covered their faces when they shot at the victim, advocate Man Singh Yadav.

"Yadav was shot and fell at the scene. He was rushed to hospital where the bullet was removed from his stomach and chest following an operation," Gunawat said.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

"The injured advocate has identified two relatives as the likely perpetrators citing a long-standing disagreement regarding the lease of a pond for fish farming as the motive behind the attack," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, four policemen from the police line rushed to the hospital to donate blood to Yadav as he was in urgent need. With their timely contribution, the advocate's condition is now said to be out of danger, police sources said.

Police have registered a case based on Yadav's complaint and have initiated further investigations into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)