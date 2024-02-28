Jhansi (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A woman completed marriage formalities with her brother-in-law to get benefits of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme when the groom she was to marry failed to arrive. A probe has been ordered into the matter, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a mass marriage event here in which 132 couples got married.

Under the CM's Mass Marriage scheme, Rs. 51,000 is given to the couple, out of which Rs 35,000 is sent to the bride's bank account. Rs 10,000 is given to be used for gifts to the couple and Rs 6,000 for arranging the ceremony.

Officials said the marriage formalities of one Khushi was completed by her family members with her sister's brother as the groom, Madhya Pradesh resident Vrishbhan, did not turn up.

District Social Welfare Officer Lalita Yadav said that a probe has been ordered into the matter and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Before weddings are held under the scheme, Aadhaar cards are matched and other particulars are verified, but in this case there was a lapse, she said.

All gifts and other material given to Khushi's family have been taken back, officials said.

