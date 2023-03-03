Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) Eminent political scientist Sabyasachi Basu Roy Choudhury has tendered his resignation as the Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) like several others, but said he wants to continue as a teacher in the varsity.

A top RBU source said that Roy Choudhury has also urged the higher education department not to consider him for any future appointment at any university.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose who is also the chancellor of state-run universities has asked all the 24 VCs to resign in order to resolve technical issues regarding their appointment and at least half of them have already obliged.

Bose asked the vice-chancellors to continue for three more months and directed the authorities concerned to recruit new VCs following a Supreme Court order.

“I tendered my resignation on February 29. I was in Sikkim and could not do it earlier. I would love to pursue the job of teaching and academic work. I want to be in the company of students,” Roy Choudhury told PTI.

The VC had in March 2020 resigned following a controversy over a section of female students flaunting obscene slogans written on their back, distorting a line of a Rabindranath Tagore song, at an event on the eve of Holi. The pre-Holi programme used to attract a large number of people every year.

However, he took back his resignation letter after being persuaded by the government. Education minister Bratya Basu could not be contacted for his reaction.

Roy Choudhury said there was no word of organising the spring festival on a large scale again in the wake of this controversy.

