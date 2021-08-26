Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI): Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, a city-based start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) here, on Thursday said it has partnered with leading 3D printing technology company, EOS India to expand their synergy in 3D printing for rockets and sub-systems. The strategic alliance would also help Agnikul to conceive innovative manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology, a company statement said. Agnikul would set up an EOS M400-4 printer at its facility and would take technical support of EOS in advancing 3D printing of rocket engines, allowing Agnikul to own the entire rocket engine making process in-house. EOS would facilitate and support Agnikul by providing training, process know-how, and best practices for taking hardware that has worked successfully.

"This strategic partnershp with EOS will elevate our efforts to strategise on efficient and advanced 3D printing techniques to build world-class space technology in India. EOS and Agnikul share a common vision of revolutionizing the manufacturing infrastructure by incorporating advanced and innovative technologies," Agnikul COO Moin SPM said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 46,149 Per 10 Grams, Silver at Rs 61,653 Per Kg.

The partnership would provide us with a great platform to demonstrate our Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision and make our rocket engines both designed and realized in the country, he added.

EOS India country-head Anand Prakasam said, "we are excited to be working with the Agnikul team as their approach to usage of additive manufacturing for realising their products is novel...we are trying to ensure that we play the role of a supporting partner as opposed to being just a vendor..." Agnikul Cosmos is currently engaged in developing first private small rocket Agnibaan, that would be capable of carrying upto 100 kgs of payload to low earth orbits upto 700kms, the statement added.

Also Read | Mi Notebook Pro & Mi Notebook Ultra Laptops Launched in India; First Sale on August 31, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)