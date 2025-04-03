Panaji, Apr 3 (PTI) Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb has recorded a 30 per cent growth in India in the last financial year, a senior company official said.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia told PTI that India is playing a big role from the international expansion perspective and it is the fastest-growing and emerging market for Airbnb.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

He was speaking with PTI after launching Airbnb Unveils 'Goa Unseen' - A Digital Guide to the State's Hidden Cultural Treasures in the presence of state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte and Actor Abhay Deol.

The online accommodation hosting platform has its presence in 220-plus countries and 10,000 cities across the world, with a strong presence in India.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"For the last fiscal, we have witnessed strong growth in terms of numbers that we track," Bajaj said adding that the domestic nights grew by almost 30 per cent year over year in 2024-25.

Bajaj said, "The company also see strong growth in its other segments of business like Indians going overseas and staying on Airbnb and guest coming to India and staying on Airbnb."

He said that the fourth quarter was a strong one as the company saw a 35 per cent increase in its domestic nights booking.

"It's clear that a lot more people are using Airbnb, so India is a very important market for Airbnb to grow," he said.

Bajaj said that the company's strength is a global network which is spread over 220-plus countries around the world. "In fact, we are a community of more than five million hosts across the world," he said.

Bajaj said that a lot of people today want experiential travel. "When I say experiential travel basically people look at immersive travel where people can not only go and visit a city like a tourist but live like a local, that is something Airbnb makes it possible because we have very, very large varieties of experiences," Bajaj added.

Speaking about Goa, he said that the coastal tourism state is one of the most preferred destinations when it comes to Airbnb both for domestic guests as well as for international guests.

"We have seen almost 20 per cent growth in terms of nights booked in Goa both from domestic and international perspective. In fact, for all the international guests coming to India on Airbnb, Goa was the No. 1 destination," he said.

Bajaj said that Goa continues to be a 365 days a year destination and a lot of people come to Goa for what the state has to offer, there are a lot of cultural sites, there are a lot of heritage sites, and off-the-beat experiences.

Bajaj said that the company has long-term plans when it comes to India as specially as our focus is on strengthening the foundation, making people aware of the benefits of the platforms.

"In the last three years we have made 350 plus service technological upgrades in which Airbnb is offering and we will continue to listen to our hosts and guests and continue to adopt and make sure there is something at every price point whenever for all kinds of trips and for all kinds of travellers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)