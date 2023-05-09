New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that it has touched the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai within seven months of the launch.

Mumbai is also the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas, Airtel said in a release.

Also Read | Go First Airline Says Will Respond to DGCA Notice in Due Course.

"Bharti Airtel today announced that it has welcomed 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai thus far. This remarkable growth has occurred in just 7 months from launching the service," the company said.

The financial and entertainment capital has 5G coverage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and every other corner of the city.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voter ID Card Lost? Here's a List of Alternative Documents You Can Use to Cast Your Vote.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said: "We are thrilled to have 2 million plus customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience".

Airtel's 5G service is now available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally and is on track to cover every town and key rural area with its 5G service by September 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)