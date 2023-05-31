New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said Ajay Yadav has assumed charge of Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

SECI is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.

"Ajay Yadav, a 2005 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has assumed the charge of MD, SECI," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

