Silver prices in India remained range-bound on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as global bullion markets showed mixed signals and the US dollar traded steady. The white metal continued to face mild pressure amid cautious investor sentiment and limited safe haven demand. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Industrial demand offered some support, but retail buying activity stayed moderate due to ongoing price fluctuations. Market participants remained watchful of global economic data and currency movements, which continue to influence bullion trends.

As per the latest market rates, silver is trading around INR 2,52,000 per kg in major cities like Chennai, with similar pricing trends observed across other key urban centres. Gold Rate Today, April 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City wise prices remained largely uniform, although minor variations persisted in regions such as Srinagar due to logistics and local demand conditions. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 19, 2026.

In the bullion market, sentiment remained cautious with moderate volatility, as traders tracked international price movements and macroeconomic indicators. Experts suggest that industrial demand and global cues will continue to guide silver prices in the near term.

Silver Rates For April 19, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 2,52,000 Hyderabad INR 2,52,000 New Delhi INR 2,52,000 Mumbai INR 2,52,000 Kolkata INR 2,52,000 Bengaluru INR 2,52,000 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 2,52,000 Gurugram INR 2,52,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,52,000 Jaipur INR 2,52,000 Lucknow INR 2,52,000 Bhopal INR 2,52,000 Jodhpur INR 2,52,000 Srinagar INR 2,47,000

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Silver prices remained steady on April 19, 2026, with slight upward support from industrial demand but capped by global uncertainty and currency stability. Analysts expect prices to remain volatile in the short term and recommend checking real time local rates before making purchase decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).