New Delhi, April 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, highlighting the values of justice, truth, and inner strength associated with Lord Parshuram. The Prime Minister wrote on X, “Heartfelt wishes to all on Lord Parshuram Jayanti. From Him, we draw inspiration to stand firm against injustice and remain steadfast on the path of truth. May the grace of Lord Parshuram - the symbol of unparalleled valour and wisdom - infuse every heart with renewed energy and fresh confidence. May His blessings illuminate every life with happiness, peace, and prosperity.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes, posting, “Heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. I pray to Lord Parshuram, the symbol of righteousness and justice, for the welfare of the countrymen.” Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Devotees Throng Sangam in Prayagraj on Occasion of Parshuram Jayanti; Offer Prayers for Prosperity, Well-Being (Watch Video).

PM Modi Extends Wishes on Parshuram Jayanti

आप सभी को भगवान परशुराम जयंती की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। उनसे हमें अन्याय के विरुद्ध खड़े होने और सत्य के मार्ग पर अडिग रहने की प्रेरणा मिलती है। अतुलनीय पराक्रम और विवेक के प्रतीक भगवान परशुराम की कृपा से हर हृदय में नई ऊर्जा और नए आत्मविश्वास का संचार हो। उनका आशीर्वाद सभी के जीवन को… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joined in extending greetings, writing, “Heartfelt congratulations on Lord Shri Parshuram Jayanti.” The leaders’ messages reflect the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion, which is widely observed across India. Akshay Tritiya 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says May This Festival Bring Prosperity and Good Health to Everyone’s Life.

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. In the Sanatan tradition, this day holds immense importance as it marks the birth of Lord Parshuram, regarded as the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu belief, he descended to Earth during the Treta Yuga to eliminate injustice and restore righteousness.

Lord Parshuram is revered as a symbol of knowledge, penance, and immense strength. He is also considered one of the eight immortal beings (Ashta Chiranjivi), believed to continue existing on Earth across ages.

The day is observed with prayers and devotion, with followers recalling his role as a protector of dharma and a destroyer of evil forces. Across various parts of the country, devotees offer prayers seeking courage, wisdom, and protection from injustice, inspired by his life and teachings.

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