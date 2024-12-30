Srinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Amitava Chatterjee on Monday took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Chatterjee took over from Baldev Prakash after the latter's three-year term came to an end.

With an experience of 34 years in the industry, Chatterjee said he would focus on continuing the growth story of the J&K bank.

"My focus will be on continuing the good work done by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for the past few years. There is always room for growth and that's what we will be looking at," Chatterjee told PTI.

He has also served as Deputy MD of State Bank of India and MD of SBI Caps - a wholly-owned investment banking subsidiary of SBI.

He said as the core customer base of the bank is in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, the focus will be on improving the services to the customers in this region.

"However, we will also explore opportunities in the rest of the country as part of the growth story," he added.

Another focus, Chatterjee added will be on making more effective use of technology to improve operations.

"The bank has shown that it can effectively address the NPAs as it has reduced it from 10 per cent to below four per cent. We will work towards reducing it further," he added.

On a one-time settlement scheme for reducing non-performing assets, Chatterjee said, "If it has been done in the past, it cannot be ruled out in future."

