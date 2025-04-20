Amaravati, Apr 19 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said the notification to recruit 16,347 teachers under Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) will be released on Sunday, said an official release.

According to the Department of School Education, teacher aspirants can submit their applications online from April 20 to May 15.

“The government has decided to conduct a Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts. The Mega DSC notification will be released on April 20, 2025. Teacher aspirants can submit their applications online from April 20 to May 15, 2025,” said the press release issued in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The Computer-based tests (CBT) will be conducted from June 6 to July 6, added the release.

Out of 16,347 vacancies, 14,088 are district level and 2,259 state/zonal level.

Mega DSC and the issuance of an annual job calendar were election manifesto promises of the TDP-led NDA government in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

