New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Custom synthesis and speciality chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan on Monday said it has entered into a technical collaboration with Murugappa Group firm 3xper Innoventure Ltd for the supply of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 3xper Innoventure Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd -- a part of the Murugappa Group, Anupam Rasayan said in a statement.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Box Office: SatyaPrem Ki Katha is Actor’s Second-Highest Opening Weekend, Check Out His Top 5 First Weekend Collections.

"The identified products for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) will be developed under the CRAMS (contract research and manufacturing services) and CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) models," it added.

Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said the technical collaboration will leverage the company's strong process optimisation capabilities and allow it to build upon the existing robust pipeline of new-age pharma molecules, with a focus on continuous processes.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

"This is a natural extension of our company's capabilities built over a decade in flow chemistry to manufacture niche pharma intermediates for various key customers on custom manufacturing model," he added.

3xper Innoventure is a CDMO catering to global innovator companies, seeking discovery, development and manufacturing solutions in starting materials, intermediates and active ingredients.

"This collaboration fits into our strategic imperatives to fulfil our aspirations to become the global CDMO with differentiated technology platforms to leverage and foster innovation for the customers," 3xper Innoventure CEO N Govindarajan said.

Anupam Rasayan has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat, while one of them is located at Jhagadia, Bharuch, with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonne as of December 31, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)