Kartik Aaryan, the dynamic actor, burst onto the Bollywood scene with his impressive acting debut in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, he has embarked on a remarkable journey, establishing himself as a prominent actor in the industry. Known for his impeccable comic timing and charismatic performances, Kartik has delivered several blockbuster romantic comedies, including the immensely popular Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Although his latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, garnered mixed reviews, it stands as his second highest-grossing movie with Rs 38.50 crore in India. Let's now delve into Kartik Aaryan's top five highest opening weekend grossing films at the box office, showcasing his undeniable box office prowess. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Marriage Story' is More Problematic Than Romantic (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Rs 26 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a super hit and helped solidify Kartik Aaryan's position in the industry. The movie earned Rs 26 crore in its opening weekend. The film revolved around the bond between two friends and the challenges that arise when a new person enters their lives.

Luka Chupi- Rs 32.13 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's collaboration in a rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar proved to be a commercial triumph, earning approximately Rs 32.13 crore during its opening weekend. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film delighted audiences with its unique storyline and performance. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu: This New Romantic Track From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Film Is Crooned by Arijit Singh! (Watch Video).

Pati Patni Aur Woh - Rs 36 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh was a remake of the classic 1978 film and became instant hit. It garnered decent collections in its opening weekend and showcased the comedic turmoil of a married man caught between his wife and a seductive colleague.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha- Rs 38.50 crore

SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has got mixed reviews from the critics and movie goers. According to reports, SatyaPrem Ki Kath has earned Rs 38.50 crore in the opening weekend. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a goofy, good-hearted movie that revolves around a good for nothing boy Sattu who is in his early to mid-thirties who is eager to marry Katha but is also aware that the girl is way out of his league. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Movie Earns Rs 38.50 Crore In India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs 56 crore

The highly anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, follows the footsteps of the popular horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya, which starred Akshay Kumar. With a remarkable opening weekend collection, this film stands as Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing opening weekend movie to date, establishing itself as a blockbuster hit.

