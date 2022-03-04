New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Friday said it is in the process of formulating a strategy to promote export of natural farming products, which holds huge potential in the global markets.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture to develop the standards for production along with a certification system.

"Given that demand for natural products is growing and consumers demand greater quantities of foods, cosmetics and medicines that contain natural ingredients, APEDA is in process to formulate a strategy for promotion of export of natural farming products," it said.

The adoption of natural farming is a win-win situation for farmers as recognition of these products will support farmers with premium prices and the value addition of such goods will yield more foreign exchange in the global market, it added.

APEDA has also taken several initiatives to sensitise growers, exporters, different state government officials and other stakeholders for harnessing the export potential of organic products and requirements under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech stated that chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country, with a focus on farmers' lands in five-km-wide corridors along the River Ganga, at the first stage.

Natural farming is being practised in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

"It is anticipated that the northeastern region and hill states can also be potential states for natural farming due to its typical farming practices with negligible application of farm inputs," it said.

Natural or chemical-free farming is a method of cultivation in which farmyard manure, cow and buffalo dung, urine vermi-compost and other such natural ingredients are used for cultivating crops instead of urea, diammonium phosphate and other synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. HRS hrs

