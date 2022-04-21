Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy on Thursday pitched for increasing women's representation in every sphere of life, including the workplace.

"There's a tremendous need across society to enhance women's labour participation to improve the gender gap, all these are stark realities on the ground. I just think... there should be enhanced participation of women in every sphere of life," Reddy said while speaking at the Times Network's India Economic Conclave.

"In order to make the workplace more inclusive there is a corporate checklist... redressal mechanism addressing issues related to inappropriate behaviour can make an organisation more women friendly, leading to less attrition," she added.

Echoing the views, Balaji Telefilms MD Ekta Kapoor opined that women representation and women bosses are very important.

"I would say... men have an instant affinity to their tribe. You automatically tend to hang with your respective gender. That's why I feel representation is very important and women bosses are very important. Because when you go through it, you don't want to subject anyone to it as well. There's a natural sisterhood too..," she pointed out.

Kapoor further said in order to sensitise masses on gender issues that can help bring about change in the society, the content needs to be entertaining.

"I have done films like 'Dirty Picture' that are entertaining and also reach the subconscious of the human mind. If you become preachy, then you become elitist and you get rejected by the masses," she added.

