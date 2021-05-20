New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals has upgraded the capacity of Chittoor district hospital to 850 beds as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Thursday.

"In our collective efforts to combat #COVID19 happy to share that @Apollohospital has upgraded its #Chittoor Dist Hospital capacity from 380 to 850 beds. Also, a FREE Covid Isolation centre has been set up in Thavanampalle Mandal 4 people who do not have access to home isolation," Reddy said in a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

In another tweet, she said, "Since April 2021, more than 1,680 Covid patients have been treated & 3,794 patients have been Triaged. My compliments to #AndhraPradesh @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan for the states integrated fight against Covid".

Earlier on Monday, Reddy had said that the government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad.

"The challenge of India#vaccinationstrategy is not admin as much as supply. I urge R #govt to move quickly on ramping up domestic prod, enhance intl procure, seek Intl aid in the form of vaccine & establish a dist network of all Pub & Pvt hospitals 2 accelerate the pace of inoculation," Reddy had said on Twitter.

