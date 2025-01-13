Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) The ninth Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated at Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on Monday.

According to an official statement, the day is dedicated to the esteemed veterans of the country and re-affirms the camaraderie between retired and serving soldiers.

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C ARTRAC, felicitated several veterans of the state for their immense contribution towards the upliftment of society.

The event was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by brave soldiers and the importance of honouring their service and legacy, it said.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations at Shimla served to strengthen the bond between serving personnel and veterans, while reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment to the welfare and well-being of its veterans.

The ARTRAC will organise a "Know Your Army" event on January 15 at The Ridge, Shimla, to mark the 77th Army Day, the statement said.

The event will feature a range of activities, including display of weapons and equipment, medical camp, selfie point and a performance by the Military Band.

In addition, various stalls will be set up to provide information on the Indian Army's role, responsibilities and army's contributions to national security and development.

January 15 is observed as Army Day to commemorate the occasion of General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa taking over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949.

