Guwahati/Karimganj, Aug 23 (PTI) The Assam Police and BSF on Monday in a joint operation seized a cache of arms from Karimganj district and arrested two suspected arms dealers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During preliminary questioning, the apprehended persons revealed their identities and they were found to be hailing from Assam and Nagaland, the BSF said.

"A joint operation by Badarpur PS team & @BSF_India today has led to recovery of 4 pistols (7.65 mm) along with magazines & 1 pen pistol," Sarma, who is also the state home minister, tweeted.

The Karimganj district police also tweeted that an arms smuggling racket has been busted and the timely intervention prevented the weapons from falling into wrong hands.

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a statement said that acting on a specific input of the intelligence branch of the force regarding dealing of the consignment of arms at Badarpur Station Road, a special operation was planned and launched.

"At about 1130 hrs, the joint operation party of BSF and Badarpur Police noticed some suspected activities of the two persons in front of PNB Bank, Badarpur, near Hanuman Mandir at Station Road. The operation party without losing time immediately caught the duo," it added.

"Both the apprehended persons along with seized items have been handed over to police Station Badarpur for further legal action as per the law of the land," the release said.

