New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore for the quarter ended September of this financial year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 5.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 91.72 crore in the second quarter of the 2022-23 financial year from Rs 60.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is known for senior living housing.

