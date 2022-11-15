Kolkata, November 15: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is inviting applications from interested candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). The application process will commence on November 16 and will be available on the official website. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 160 Lecturer and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of the application is December 7. The candidates will have to undergo an examination. "all appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis”, reads the official notification. HPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 53 Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online at hpsc.gov.in.

How to Apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in .

. Register

Enter all the details

Pay application fee

Submit the form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Age Limit for WBPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidate's age should not be more than 36 years as on January 1, 2022.

Application Fee for WBPSC Recruitment 2022:

The application fee is Rs. 160 for all candidates.

SC/ST and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Candidates must note that the number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later. Visit the official website for more updates and details.

