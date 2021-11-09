Coimbatore, Nov 9 (PTI) Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India's second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday opened its second dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) in Salem, the 11th one in Tamil Nadu.

The new channel partner, SWARNAMBIGAI MOTOR, has a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility at Mamangam and is equipped with quick service bays, pneumatic tools and sophisticated infrastructure.

In addition, the dealership also has branch offices at Mettur, Namakkal, Attur and Tiruchengode and currently offers a range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR across the country through its exclusive, state of the art dealership outlets.

“One of the key reasons for the runaway success of 'DOST Range' and now the 'BADA DOST' since launch has been the robustness of the product and our network. All our products have been receiving encouraging responses from our customers, thanks to their best in class mileage and class-leading performance, backed by extensive sales and after sales support, LCV Head Rajat Gupta said in a release.

The products were launched to meet evolving needs of the Indian LCV customer by offering best in class technology at Indian costs and there are more than three lakh LCVs across India, he said at the inaugural event.

The recently launched BADA DOST is the first product to be built on an all-new robust LCV platform and has two variants, i3 and i4, Gupta said.

