New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Ashoka Buildcon on Monday said it has bagged two highway projects worth Rs 1,390 crore in Bihar from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Both the projects will be executed under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode under Bharat Pariyojna phase 1.

Also Read | ByteDance Not Selling TikTok's US Operations to Oracle: Report.

"The Company has received Letters of Award (LOAs) from NHAI in respect of the ... Four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319 (old NH-30)" and "Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319 (Old NH-30)" in Bihar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The aggregate accepted contract value of both the projects is Rs 1,390 crore, it said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A & Narzo 20 Pro to Be Launched in India on September 21, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)