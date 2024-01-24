Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) A few people opened fire at a private hospital building in Sohna here on Wednesday allegedly over a parking issue, police said.

An FIR has been registered and the police arrested two accused, they added.

The incident took place at the Bharat Hospital and Trauma Centre in Sohna at around 2:30 am when the accused reached the hospital and started firing outside it, the police said.

They fired around three rounds at the building, during which the glass panes of the building got shattered, they said.

The employees present there woke up after hearing the gunshots. Shravan Saini, an employee present at the hospital during the incident, informed the matter to the police, they added.

The hospital staff were unhurt in the incident, the police said.

The operator of the hospital said in the complaint that he had taken the tender for parking of GD Goenka College, Sohna, the officials said.

A person approached him in December, 2023 and asked for half of the parking share and threatened to kill him if he did not agree, they said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sohna police station and it was found that the same person who threatened the complainant was involved in the firing incident, the officials said.

The police arrested two persons -- Mukesh and Praveen -- in connection with the case, they added.

DCP (South) Siddhant Jain said they are questioning the arrested duo and the other accused will also be arrested soon.

