Mangaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) Astrophiles in the coastal region on Tuesday enjoyed safe viewing of partial solar eclipse witnessed in the evening.

People gathered at Panambur beach, Yenepoya institute at Balmatta here and Malpe beach in Udupi to witness the solar eclipse using safe googles.

Yenepoya (deemed to be university) had also arranged public viewing of the eclipse in association with the amateur astronomers' association in the city.

Dakshina Kannada rationalist association, along with Aid without Religion foundation also arranged a programme beside the Mangala swimming pool here to dispel myths about solar eclipse.

Members of various organisations took part in the programme led by Federation of Indian Rationalists Associations (FIRA) president Prof Narendra Nayak.

Hundreds of people, including Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, watched solar eclipse from Malpe beach in Udupi district. The facility was provided through a modern telescope.

Meanwhile, prayers were held at Sri Krishna mutt during the eclipse. The priests took bath in the lake as the solar eclipse was over.

