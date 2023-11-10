New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) An ATM was cut open and looted of cash by three people in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the robbers on Thursday cut the private bank's machine with the help of a gas cutter and fled with cash.

A crime team has collected evidence from the spot. A CCTV footage has indicated at least three people were involved in the crimer.

Police are also tracing the routes the robbers may have taken in order to track them down.

