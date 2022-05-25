Thane, May 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for the murder of a woman, who owned the vehicle, in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Jayant Kolkhekar, a resident of Adai village in Panvel, for allegedly killing Reshma Sachin Garude, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Vinayak Vast said.

Garude (33) stepped out for a walk on the night of May 22 and when she didn't return home, her family lodged a missing person's complaint at Khandeshwar police station of Navi Mumbai the following day, the official said.

The victim was found dead on the terrace of an under-construction building, following which the police registered a case of murder, he said.

The arrested accused was operating the autorickshaw owned by the victim and there was a personal dispute between them, the official added.

